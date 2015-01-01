SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Davis AK, Arterberry BJ, Xin Y, Hubbard SM, Schwarting CM, Bonar EE. Cannabis 2023; 6(3): 105-126.

(Copyright © 2023, Research Society on Marijuana)

10.26828/cannabis/2023/000180

38035170

PMC10683744

INTRODUCTION: We examined whether the Dualistic Model of Passion (DMP; i.e., obsessive passion [OP] and harmonious passion [HP]) for cannabis use was prospectively associated with cannabis use and use-related outcomes, and with academic performance, relationship attachment style, and social connectedness among college students. We also explored whether the DMP was associated with outcomes when included in a model using established constructs (e.g., coping motives, refusal self-efficacy, cannabis use disorder [CUD] symptoms) as predictors of cannabis use and outcomes.

METHODS: Using a longitudinal cohort design (baseline, 5-month, 10-month [timepoints chosen to better correspond to 9-month academic year]), 513 undergraduate students from two universities who reported using cannabis at least four times in the past month completed a baseline survey (308 meeting criteria for CUD). We used Generalized Estimating Equations to assess longitudinal associations between OP/HP and cannabis use and academic/social outcomes at 5-month and 10-month.

RESULTS: At baseline, participants were young adults (Mean age = 20.57, SD = 2.51), 78.8% non-Hispanic, 83.8% White, 55.0% female, and 72.3% heterosexual. Greater HP was not associated with greater past month cannabis use or cannabis-related problems. Greater OP was associated with greater past month cannabis use and more cannabis-related problems. There were no significant passion by time interactions. Greater HP was associated with more anxious attachment. OP was associated with less social connection.

CONCLUSION: This research suggests that the DMP provides novel information about factors associated with cannabis use and use-related consequences, which can aid in our understanding of cannabis use, misuse, and CUD among college students.


Language: en

cannabis; college students; cannabis use disorder; harmonious passion; obsessive passion

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
