Citation
Davis AK, Arterberry BJ, Xin Y, Hubbard SM, Schwarting CM, Bonar EE. Cannabis 2023; 6(3): 105-126.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Research Society on Marijuana)
DOI
PMID
38035170
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: We examined whether the Dualistic Model of Passion (DMP; i.e., obsessive passion [OP] and harmonious passion [HP]) for cannabis use was prospectively associated with cannabis use and use-related outcomes, and with academic performance, relationship attachment style, and social connectedness among college students. We also explored whether the DMP was associated with outcomes when included in a model using established constructs (e.g., coping motives, refusal self-efficacy, cannabis use disorder [CUD] symptoms) as predictors of cannabis use and outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
cannabis; college students; cannabis use disorder; harmonious passion; obsessive passion