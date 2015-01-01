|
Moskal KR, Teeters JB, McCollum DC. Cannabis 2023; 6(3): 34-48.
38035171
OBJECTIVE: Simultaneous use of alcohol and cannabis is associated with more negative consequences than use of either substance alone. Research suggests that emotion dysregulation is linked to alcohol, cannabis, and polysubstance use. However, no previous research has examined whether emotion dysregulation scores differ among individuals without past month substance use (abstainers), individuals who report past-month alcohol use only (no past month cannabis or simultaneous use; alcohol-only users), and individuals who engage in past-month simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use (simultaneous users). Our aim was to examine differences in overall levels of emotion dysregulation and emotion dysregulation subscales between these groups.
Alcohol; Cannabis; Emotion Dysregulation; Impulsivity; Simultaneous Use