Bennett R, Vijaygopal R. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38038957
PURPOSE: Although numerous technology-based assistive devices are available for use by people with intellectual disabilities, device adoption rates of are often low. The current research examined reasons for non-adoption among two samples of people with mild intellectual disabilities focusing on transportation: an area of great concern for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The influences on adoption or non-adoption of the perceived benefits of assistive devices were assessed together with the effects of device complexity, transportation self-efficacy, desire for self-determination regarding transport, technophobia, and the desire to be seen to "fit in" with wider society when wearing a device.
Language: en
assistive technologies; innovation resistance; Intellectual disability; self-determination; technophobia; Tourangeau’s model; transportation