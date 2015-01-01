|
Citation
Bandoli G, Anunziata F, Bogdan R, Zilverstand A, Chaiyachati BH, Gurka KK, Sullivan E, Croff J, Bakhireva LN. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 254: e111038.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38041982
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Studies of prenatal substance exposure often rely on self-report, urine drug screens, and/or analyses of blood or meconium biomarkers. Accuracy of these measures is limited when assessing exposure over many weeks or months of gestation. Nails are increasingly being considered as a matrix from which to assess substance exposure. This systematic review synthesizes data on the validity of detecting alcohol, nicotine, cannabis, and opioid from nail clippings, with an emphasis on prenatal exposure assessment.
Keywords
Alcohol; Opioids; Cannabinoids; Biomarkers; Keratinized samples; Nails; Nicotine; Validity