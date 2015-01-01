Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) has been linked to social cognition deficits in major depressive disorder (MDD), but little is known about sex-specific effects. This study aimed to investigate the sex-specific associations of CM with social cognition in first-episode drug-naive patients with MDD. A total of 117 first-episode drug-naive patients with MDD and 134 healthy controls (HCs) were recruited and assessed for demographic and clinical characteristics. All participants completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20), Interpersonal Reactivity Index-C (IRI), and Facial Emotion Recognition Test. Partial correlation analysis was used to explore the sex-specific association of CM with social cognition. Our findings revealed significant differences in the associations of CM with social cognition between males and females in MDD patients. In comparison to HCs, the associations of CM with social cognition displayed distinct and even contrasting sex-specific patterns in MDD patients. Specifically, male MDD patients exhibited unique imbalanced associations between emotional neglect and alexithymia, while both female and male MDD patients shared imbalanced associations of childhood abuse with empathy. These results emphasize the importance of considering the sex-specific associations of CM with social cognition in MDD and highlight the need for personalized interventions and treatments based on sex for MDD patients with a history of CM.

Language: en