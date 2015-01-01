Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trunk motion during walking acts as a biomarker for decreased mobility and can differ between sexes. Knowing how age and sex affect trunk motion and energy conservation can help clinicians decide when and in whom to intervene with physiotherapy to prolong functional mobility.



METHODS: A large sample of 138 able-bodied males and females in the age-categories 20-39 years, 40-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80-89 years received a full-body 3D gait analysis. A two-factor ANOVA was performed to examine the effect of age and sex and their interaction on 3D trunk kinematics and positive mechanical work of the lower limbs, head-arms-trunk (HAT) segment and whole body.



RESULTS: A significant decrease in walking speed was only found in those above 80 years (~ .05 nm/s, p < .006), while changes in 3D trunk kinematics were observed earlier. From 60 years on, trunk rotations decreased (~ 2-3°, p < .05), from 70-year frontal pelvic motion (~ 4°, p < .001), and from the age of 80 years sagittal thorax motion (~ 1-6°, p < .05). There were only small aging effects for mechanical energy demands that were more pronounced in females, showing decreased of HAT contributions (p = .020). Furthermore, age-related differences in trunk kinematics are highly dependent on sex whereby age-related changes were observed sooner in females than males in all three planes of motion.



CONCLUSIONS: Age-related differences in 3D trunk kinematics are observed from 60 years onward and increase with age. Age-related stiffening of the trunk did not seem to affect the body's total mechanical work. Importantly, our data did show a stark contrast between males and females, indicating that training to prolong mobility should be tailored to sex. Future research should include sex-matched data when examining normal age and pathologic gait decline.

