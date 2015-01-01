Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The number of older people hospitalised with major trauma is rapidly increasing. New models of care have emerged, such as co-management, and trauma centres dedicated to delivering geriatric trauma care. The aim of this scoping review was to explore in-hospital models of care for older adults who experience physical trauma.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The search was conducted in accordance with the PRISMA- SC (preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses extension for scoping reviews) reporting guidelines. The National Heart Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH) study quality assessment tool was used to evaluate risk of bias in before and after non-randomised experimental studies.



RESULTS: Of 2127 records returned from the database search, 43 papers were included. We identified five types of care models investigated in the reviewed studies: centralised trauma management, consultation services, co-management, patient care protocols, and alert and triage systems. The majority of patients were admitted under a specialised trauma service, intervention teams were for the most part multidisciplinary, and follow-up of patients post-discharge was seldom reported. Consultation services more often had advanced care and discharge planning as treatment objectives. In contrast, patient care protocol and alert systems commonly had management of anticoagulation as a treatment objective. Overall, the impact of the five models of care on patient outcomes was mixed.



DISCUSSION: Given the variability in patient characteristics and capabilities of health services, models of care need to be matched to the local profile of older trauma patients. However, some standards should be incorporated into a care model, including identifying goals of care, medication review and follow up post-discharge.

