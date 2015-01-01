Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is a lack of research examining factors that promote the disclosure of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among post-secondary students. However, elucidating which factors facilitate disclosures among students - particularly students with high risk NSSI - is important given that disclosure may facilitate access to care.



METHODS: Participants included 149 post-secondary students with recent NSSI (81% women, M(age) = 19.96) who reported on their disclosures, as well as several potential correlates of disclosure.



RESULTS: Eighty-seven percent of respondents had disclosed NSSI, often to several informal sources. Students with higher willingness to disclose personally distressing information, perceived levels of social support, stressful experiences, and frequency of NSSI engagement were more likely to disclose NSSI to more types of sources and more unique individuals.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that disclosure is an ongoing process rather than a single event, and underscore the importance of teaching effective NSSI disclosure responses to campus community members.

Language: en