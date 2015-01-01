|
Citation
|
Simone AC, Hamza CA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38039418
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: There is a lack of research examining factors that promote the disclosure of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among post-secondary students. However, elucidating which factors facilitate disclosures among students - particularly students with high risk NSSI - is important given that disclosure may facilitate access to care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
self-harm; nonsuicidal self-injury; self-injury; Disclosure; self-disclosure