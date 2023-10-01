SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Taylor LM, Parsons J, Moyes SA, Binns E, Cavadino A, Taylor D, Lord S, Del Din S, Klenk J, Rochester L, Kerse N. J. Am. Med. Dir. Assoc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jamda.2023.10.022

PMID

38042173

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the effect of an exercise program on falls in intermediate and high-level long-term care (LTC) residents and to determine whether adherence, physical capacity, and cognition modified outcomes.

DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Residents (n = 520, aged 84 ± 8 years) from 25 LTC facilities in New Zealand.

METHODS: Individually randomized to Staying UpRight, a physical therapist-led, balance and strength group exercise program delivered for 1 hour, twice weekly over 12 months. The control arm was dose-matched and used seated activities with no resistance. Falls were collected using routinely collected incident reports.

RESULTS: Baseline fall rates were 4.1 and 3.3 falls per person-year (ppy) for intervention and control groups. Fall rates over the trial period were 4.1 and 4.3 falls ppy respectively [P =.89, incidence rate ratio (IRR) 0.98, 95% CI 0.76, 1.27]. Over the 12-month trial period, 74% fell, with 63% of intervention and 61% of the control group falling more than once. Risk of falls (P =.56, hazard ratio 1.08, 95% CI 0.85, 1.36) and repeat falling or fallers sustaining an injury at trial completion were similar between groups. Fall rates per 100 hours walked did not differ between groups (P =.42, IRR 1.15, 95% CI 0.81, 1.63). Program delivery was suspended several times because of COVID-19, reducing average attendance to 26 hours over 12 months. Subgroup analyses of falls outcomes for those with the highest attendance (≥50% of classes), better physical capacity (Short Physical Performance Battery scores ≥8/12), or cognition (Montreal Cognitive Assessment scores ≥ 18/30) showed no significant impact of the program.

CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS: In intermediate and high-level care residents, the Staying UpRight program did not reduce fall rates or risk compared with a control activity, independent of age, sex, or care level. Inadequate exercise dose because of COVID-19-related interruptions to intervention delivery likely contributed to the null result.


Language: en

Keywords

Falls; older adults; frailty; cognitive impairment; exercise; nursing homes

