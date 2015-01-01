|
Rajkumar E, Mitra J, Yadav R, Hareesh PV, Gangadharan A, Gopika MC, Christa AB, George AJ, Gopi A, John R, Arya S, Abraham J, Rajashekaran L. J. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2021; 33(1-3): 75-89.
(Copyright © 2021, National Inquiry Services Centre, South Africa)
38041435
PURPOSE: The COVID-19 pandemic posed unanticipated challenges that could impact how the family system operates across the world. Restrictions imposed to control the rapid spread of the virus substantially increased violence in families. The current study aims to review violence in the family and its impact on the mental health of children during the pandemic.
Language: en
child maltreatment; child abuse; systematic review; child mental health; COVID-19 pandemic; family violence