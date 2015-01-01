Abstract

PURPOSE: The COVID-19 pandemic posed unanticipated challenges that could impact how the family system operates across the world. Restrictions imposed to control the rapid spread of the virus substantially increased violence in families. The current study aims to review violence in the family and its impact on the mental health of children during the pandemic.



METHOD: A systematic search was conducted using keywords in the electronic databases PubMed, PsycINFO, and Web of Science, and a manual search was conducted on Google Scholar for articles from January 2020 to January 2021. Of the 50 records identified, seven studies that met eligibility criteria were selected for final analysis.



RESULTS: Results revealed that family violence during the pandemic has escalated the mental health problems of children, including aggressive and self-harming behaviours. Lockdown restrictions, social detachment, financial instability, fear of infection, and unemployment led to increased parental stress. Parents with a higher level of stress were more likely to maltreat their children.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to short and long-term family violence can adversely impact the mental health of children and can negatively affect a child's present and future life. Recommendations for researchers, mental health practitioners, public health authorities, and other service providers are also outlined.

