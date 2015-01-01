|
McIntosh D, Tate AD, Berge JM. J. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2021; 33(1-3): 42-54.
(Copyright © 2021, National Inquiry Services Centre, South Africa)
38041436
BACKGROUND: Researchers are increasingly interested in understanding potentially traumatic experiences in children's lives, such as witnessing community violence (WCV) and the recent death of a close family member or friend. These experiences can be distressing and have adverse effects on children's psychological and behavioural adjustment, including externalising behaviours and internalising symptoms.
child mental health; family functioning; recent death; witnessing community violence