Journal Article

Citation

McIntosh D, Tate AD, Berge JM. J. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2021; 33(1-3): 42-54.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Inquiry Services Centre, South Africa)

DOI

10.2989/17280583.2023.2270724

PMID

38041436

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Researchers are increasingly interested in understanding potentially traumatic experiences in children's lives, such as witnessing community violence (WCV) and the recent death of a close family member or friend. These experiences can be distressing and have adverse effects on children's psychological and behavioural adjustment, including externalising behaviours and internalising symptoms.

METHODology: This paper reports the results of an exploratory study aimed to address knowledge gaps, particularly among children aged 5-9 years (n = 1 283), by examining the associations between WCV, recent death, and child behavioural outcomes. Additionally, the study explores the potential moderating roles of peer support and family functioning.

FINDINGS: The results indicate significant associations between WCV, recent death, and child behaviours.

CONCLUSION: The findings underscore the important need for future research to examine the impact of WCV and recent death on children ages 5-9 years.


Language: en

Keywords

child mental health; family functioning; recent death; witnessing community violence

