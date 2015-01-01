Abstract

BACKGROUND: Researchers are increasingly interested in understanding potentially traumatic experiences in children's lives, such as witnessing community violence (WCV) and the recent death of a close family member or friend. These experiences can be distressing and have adverse effects on children's psychological and behavioural adjustment, including externalising behaviours and internalising symptoms.



METHODology: This paper reports the results of an exploratory study aimed to address knowledge gaps, particularly among children aged 5-9 years (n = 1 283), by examining the associations between WCV, recent death, and child behavioural outcomes. Additionally, the study explores the potential moderating roles of peer support and family functioning.



FINDINGS: The results indicate significant associations between WCV, recent death, and child behaviours.



CONCLUSION: The findings underscore the important need for future research to examine the impact of WCV and recent death on children ages 5-9 years.

