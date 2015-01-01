SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sheganoski T, Wiltsey MT, Horne T, Sheganoski A, Hood I. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1556-4029.15428

38037236

Homicide perpetrators can use concrete as a means to conceal their victims. When concrete encasement is encountered in the forensic field, albeit rarely, it is often coupled with postmortem dismemberment. This method of obscuring the evidence presents unique investigative obstacles, specifically related to identification. Various approaches to obtaining fingerprints from decedents encased in concrete have been suggested and implemented over the years. The presented case is that of an initially unidentified 44-year-old male, who was subject to postmortem dismemberment and concrete encasement. Meticulous excavation techniques facilitated preservation of evidence and an anatomical reconstruction of the body. These techniques enabled inspection of the incision sites of the dismembered remains during the postmortem examination. Identifiable jewelry and tattoos were noted at autopsy. Further, the resulting concrete molds could be utilized to obtain fingerprints. These prints were used to ultimately identify the decedent.


concrete encasement; criminalistics; dismemberment; fingerprints; forensic pathology; identification

