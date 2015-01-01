Abstract

China is one of the countries hardest hit by disasters. Disaster shocks not only cause a large number of casualties and property damage but also have an impact on the risk preference of those who experience it. Current research has not reached a consensus conclusion on the impact of risk preferences. This paper empirically analyzes the effects of natural and man-made disasters on residents' risk preference based on the data of the China Household Financial Survey (CHFS) in 2019. The results indicate that: (1) Both natural and man-made disasters can significantly lead to an increase in the risk aversion of residents, and man-made disasters have a greater impact. (2) Education background plays a negative moderating role in the impact of man-made disasters on residents' risk preference. (3) Natural disaster experiences have a greater impact on the risk preference of rural residents, while man-made disaster experiences have a greater impact on the risk preference of urban residents. Natural disaster experiences make rural residents more risk-averse, while man-made disaster experiences make urban residents more risk-averse. The results provide new evidence and perspective on the negative impact of disaster shocks on the social life of residents.

Language: en