Abstract

Urban space architectural color is the first feature to be perceived in a complex vision beyond shape, texture and material, and plays an important role in the expression of urban territory, humanity and style. However, because of the difficulty of color measurement, the study of architectural color in street space has been difficult to achieve large-scale and fine development. The measurement of architectural color in urban space has received attention from many disciplines. With the development and promotion of information technology, the maturity of street view big data and deep learning technology has provided ideas for the research of street architectural color measurement.



Based on this background, this study explores a highly efficient and large-scale method for determining architectural colors in urban space based on deep learning technology and street view big data, with street space architectural colors as the research object. We conducted empirical research in Jiefang North Road, Tianjin. We introduced the SegNet deep learning algorithm to semantically segment the street view images, extract the architectural elements and optimize the edges of the architecture. Based on K-Means clustering model, we identified the colors of the architectural elements in the street view. The accuracy of the building color measurement results was cross-sectionally verified by means of a questionnaire survey. The validation results show that the method is feasible for the study of architectural colors in street space.



Finally, the overall coordination, sequence continuity, and primary and secondary hierarchy of architectural colors of Jiefang North Road in Tianjin were analyzed. The results show that the measurement model can realize the intuitive expression of architectural color information, and also can assist designers in the analysis of architectural color in street space with the guidance of color characteristics.



The method helps managers, planners and even the general public to summarize the characteristics of color and dig out problems, and is of great significance in the assessment and transformation of the color quality of the street space environment.

Language: en