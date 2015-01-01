Abstract

Lifetime exposures to violence among men who have sex with men (MSM) are associated with multiple psychosocial health risks and can affect engagement and outcomes of HIV treatment. This study a) explored relationships between levels of exposures to violence and HIV care continuum outcomes among MSM living with HIV in India, and b) identified psychosocial correlates of HIV care continuum outcomes among MSM living with HIV and those with lifetime cumulative exposures to violence (CVE). CVE referred to exposures to violence in both childhood and adulthood. This cross-sectional analysis used survey data collected between August 2016 and May 2017 from 1763 men who have sex with men living with HIV across 10 cities in India, using respondent-driven sampling. We found that higher levels of violence exposure were significantly associated with lower awareness of HIV positive status, and lower likelihood of initiating antiretroviral therapy. Compared with MSM living with HIV that had no CVE, those with CVE were more likely to report perpetration of interpersonal violence, alcohol misuse, depressive symptoms, and HIV transmission risk behaviors and to have two to four co-occurring psychosocial problems. In multivariable analysis with the subset of MSM with CVE, psychosocial correlates significantly associated with at least one HIV care continuum outcome were HIV transmission risk behaviors, perpetration of interpersonal violence, depression, and alcohol misuse. The findings highlight the need for integrating care for lifetime violence exposures and associated behavioral problems in HIV care settings for men who have sex with men living with HIV in India.

