Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls are one of the most common adverse events at hospitals that may result in injury and even death. They are also associated with raised length of stay (LOS) and hospitalization costs. This experiment aimed to examine the effectiveness of multiple interventions in reducing inpatient fall rates and the consequent injuries.



METHODS: The present study was a stepped-wedge cluster-randomized controlled trial. It was done in 18 units in a public university hospital over 36 weeks. Patients included in this research were at risk of falls. Overall, 33 856 patients were admitted, of whom 4766 were considered high-risk patients. During the intervention phases, a series of preventive and control measures were considered, namely staff training; patient education; placement of nursing call bells; adequate lighting; supervision of high-risk patients during transmission and handovers; mobility device allocation; placement of call bell and safe guard in bathrooms; placing "fall alert" signs above patients' beds; nurses informing physicians timely about complications such as delirium and hypoxia; encouraging appropriate use of eyeglasses, hearing aids and footwear; keeping side rails up; and reassessing patients after each fall. The primary outcome was participant falls per 1000 patient-days. Secondary outcomes were fall-related injuries and LOS.



RESULTS: The results revealed a decrease in fall rate (n = 4 per 1000 patient-days vs 1.34 per 1000 patient-days, incidence rate ratio (IRR) = 0.19 [95% confidence interval (CI), 0.14-0.26]; P =.001) and injuries (n = 2.4 per 1000 patient-days vs 0.79 per 1000 patient-days, IRR = 0.22 [95% CI, 0.15-0.32]; P =.001) in exposed compared with unexposed phases. There was not a significant difference in LOS (exposed mean 10.63 days [95% CI, 10.26-10.97], unexposed mean 10.84 days [95% CI, 10.59-11.09], mean difference = -0.13 [95% CI, -0.53 to 0.27], P =.52).



CONCLUSIONS: This multi-interventional trial showed a reduction in falls and fall rates with injury but without an overall effect on LOS. Further research is needed to understand the sustainability of multiple fall prevention strategies in hospitals and their long-term impacts.

