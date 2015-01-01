Abstract

Sharp steering-braking at a high speed exposes sport utility vehicles with high gravity centers and narrow wheel tracks to the risks of tire locking, sideslip and rollover. To avoid these risks and ensure braking safety, yaw stability and roll stability upon steering-braking, a braking-yaw-roll stability integrated control strategy was proposed, which consists of a supervisor, an upper and a lower controller for the front and rear axle independent drive electric vehicle. In the supervisor, a nonlinear vehicle predictive model was constructed and four control modes were proposed according to the vehicle status and rollover indexes. The weight coefficients between braking force, yaw stability and roll stability are determined dynamically by the control mode and output to the upper controller. The upper controller used a nonlinear model predictive control to determine the longitudinal braking force distribution of the four wheels. And in the lower controller, the regenerative braking torque and friction braking torque of each wheel were distributed. Finally, simulation verifications were carried out on the high and low adhesion roads. The results show that the control strategy proposed in this study can effectively prevent the vehicle from rollover while ensuring braking safety and yaw stability.

