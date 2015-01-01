Abstract

The quality of emergency medical services remains a major public health issue in developing countries in terms of access, availability, or timely delivery, owing to high socio-economic and ethnic disparities. Particularly, the timeliness of EMS remains a drawback, leading to higher mortality and morbidity. The aim of the study is to assess the district-level differences and factors that influence ambulance travel time, as there was no study done in the Indian scenario. Sequential Explanatory Design was applied here, which involved a descriptive study and spatial analysis of the call volume and distribution to understand the operational challenges of MEMS, followed by in-depth interviews among medical officers and officials to explore the reasons for the challenges. The data, shared by the Department of Health, Government of Maharashtra, consisted of 38,823 records (emergency: 16,197 and hospital-to-hospital transfer: 22,626), including emergency and hospital-to-hospital transfer calls across 36 districts of Maharashtra for November 2022. Spatial analyses were performed to identify the districts with challenges of timeliness. The average ambulance response time (T) across the districts was reported at 134.5 min for emergency cases and 222.80 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer cases. The total ambulance response time, was classified as preparation time (t1:3.53 min for emergency, 3.69 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer), travel time from base to scene (t2: 23.15 min for emergency, 17.18 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer), time required at scene (t3: 12.12 min for emergency, 14.72 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer), travel time from scene to hospital (t4:39.41 min for emergency, 74.34 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer), patient handover time (t5: 10.85 min for emergency, 13.84 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer), and return from base to hospital (t6: 41.89 min for emergency, 94.72 min for hospital-to-hospital transfer). Multivariate linear regression was conducted to investigate the factors that influence ambulance travel time. The finding identifies that the ambulance travel time increased for the districts with lesser population density, lower road density, fewer hospitals, a higher district area served per ambulance, and a higher population served per ambulance. Additionally, socio-cultural reasons affecting health-seeking behaviour, early closing of healthcare centres, undercapacity and resource-deficit healthcare centres, and overloading of specialised tertiary hospitals were identified as determinants of delay in patient assessment and handover time in qualitative findings. A decisive and multi-sectoral approach is required to address the timeliness of EMS in the Indian context.

