Abstract

This study aimed to investigate factors associated with exposure to violence over the past 12 months among women seeking abortion.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study, nested within a multi-center questionnaire survey, involving 623 abortion-seeking women in Sweden from January to June 2021. Descriptive statistics, bivariate analyses, and multivariate regression analysis (using odds ratios [OR] and 95% confidence intervals [CI]) were employed.



RESULTS: Out of the 623 women, 9.9% (n = 59) reported exposure to physical, psychological, and/or sexual violence in the past 12 months. Several factors were correlated with being a victim of violence. However, after adjustment in the regression model, the significant factors included: age 16-26 (OR 2.37, 95% CI; 1.24-4.52, p <.009), poor physical and mental well-being prior to pregnancy (OR 3.29; CI 1.69-6.40, p <.001), having had ≥ 2 previous abortions (OR 2.27, 95% CI; 1.16-4.44, p =.017), and being single (OR 4.70, 95% CI; 2.51-8.77, p <.001).



CONCLUSION: Nearly one in ten women seeking abortion reported exposure to violence in the preceding year. Being young, having poor physical and mental health, undergoing multiple abortions, and singlehood emerge as risk factors for violence exposure. Abortion providers have a crucial role and should consistently identify women exposed to violence, offering them the necessary guidance and referrals for further support.

