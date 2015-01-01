Abstract

Incorporating interim analysis into a trial design is gaining popularity in the field of confirmatory clinical trials, where two studies may be conducted in parallel (ie, twin studies) in order to provide substantial evidence per the requirement of FDA guidance. Interim futility analysis provides a chance to check for the "disaster" scenario when the treatment has a high probability to be not more efficacious than the control. Therefore, it is an efficient tool to mitigate risk of running a complete and expansive trial under such scenario. There is no agreement among trial designers that interim analysis should be based on individual study data or pooled data under the twin study scenario. In fact, it is a dilemma for most scientists when specifying the interim analysis strategy at the design stage as the true treatment effects of the twin studies are unknown no matter how similar they are intended to be. To address the issue, we developed a Bayesian hierarchical modeling method to allow dynamic data borrowing between twin studies and demonstrated a favorable characteristic of the new method over the separate and pooled analyses. We evaluated a wide spectrum of the heterogeneity hyperparameters and visualized its critical impact on the Bayesian model's characteristic. Based on the evaluation, we made a suggestion on the heterogeneity hyperparameter selection independent of any a priori knowledge. We also applied our method to a case study where predictive powers of different methods are compared.

