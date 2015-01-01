Abstract

Over 20 % of global crash fatalities involve pedestrians, but pedestrian crash causation and pedestrian protection systems have not been thoroughly developed or reliably tested. To understand the causation characteristics of pedestrian crashes, 398 pedestrian crashes were extracted from the China in-depth accident study (CIDAS), and most of these crashes were aggregated into five scenarios. The two scenarios with the highest proportion of crashes were analyzed by the driving reliability and error analysis method (DREAM) to identify high-risk causation patterns. From these patterns, three main contributing factors were identified: 1) extremely environmental light disturbance; 2) distracted driving caused by drivers' own thoughts; 3) drivers violating pedestrian yield law. Based on these patterns and factors, a pedestrian protection system was designed. It consists of a forward vision sensor and radar to sense the environment and the three-stage autonomous emergency braking (AEB) algorithm to automatically avoid pedestrian collisions. Crash scenarios from CIDAS data were recreated in MATLAB Simulink to test the pedestrian protection system proposed in this study. This system was found to reduce pedestrian crashes by more than 90 %. The optimal parameters for three AEB stages were obtained, with decelerations of 0.2 g, 0.3 g, and 0.6 g. This study designed an active safety system based on causation analysis of the vehicle-pedestrian crashes and calibrated the AEB algorithm of it, thus providing reference and insight for further development of pedestrian protection systems.

Language: en