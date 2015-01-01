Abstract

PURPOSE: Memory impairments are among the most commonly reported deficits and among the most frequent rehabilitation targets for individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI). Memory and learning are also critical for rehabilitation success and broader long-term outcomes. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) play a central role in memory management for individuals with TBI across the continuum of care. Yet, little is known about the current practice patterns of SLPs for post-TBI memory disorders. This study aims to examine the clinical management of memory disorders in adults with TBI by SLPs and identify opportunities to improve post-TBI memory outcomes.



METHOD: SLPs from across the continuum of care were recruited to complete an online survey. The survey assessed key practice areas specific to memory and memory disorders post-TBI, including education and training, knowledge and confidence, and assessment and treatment patterns.



RESULTS: Surveys from 155 SLPs were analyzed.



RESULTS revealed that TBI-specific training remains low in the field. Respondents varied in their practice patterns in assessing and treating memory disorders. Most SLPs do not appear to have access to appropriate standardized assessments to measure unique forms of memory. Respondents also reported a range of barriers and opportunities to advance memory outcomes following TBI and provided suggestions of areas in which they would like to see more basic and clinical research.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings establish a baseline of the current practices for clinical management of memory impairment in adults with TBI by SLPs. Improved opportunities for clinician training, the development of a single tool to assess multiple forms of memory, better access to existing memory assessments, and implementation of evidence-based interventions promise to lead to improved memory outcomes for individuals with TBI.

