Citation
Mitchell JT, Covington NV, Morrow E, de Riesthal M, Duff MC. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
DOI
PMID
38032245
Abstract
PURPOSE: Memory impairments are among the most commonly reported deficits and among the most frequent rehabilitation targets for individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI). Memory and learning are also critical for rehabilitation success and broader long-term outcomes. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) play a central role in memory management for individuals with TBI across the continuum of care. Yet, little is known about the current practice patterns of SLPs for post-TBI memory disorders. This study aims to examine the clinical management of memory disorders in adults with TBI by SLPs and identify opportunities to improve post-TBI memory outcomes.
Language: en