Citation
Pedrero-Martin Y, Falla D, Rodriguez-Brazzarola P, Torrontegui-Duarte M, Fernandez-Sanchez M, Jerez-Aragones JM, Bernard L, Luque-Suarez A. Clin. J. Pain 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
38031848
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The understanding of the role that cognitive and emotional factors play in how an individual recovers from a whiplash injury, is important. Hence, we sought to evaluate if pain-related cognitions (self-efficacy beliefs, expectation of recovery, pain catastrophizing, optimism, and pessimism) and emotions (kinesiophobia) are longitudinally associated with the transition to chronic whiplash associated disorders (WAD) in terms of perceived disability, and perceived recovery at 6 and 12-months.
