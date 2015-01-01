|
Kumpula EK, Todd VF, O'Byrne D, Dicker BL, Pomerleau AC. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38037538
OBJECTIVE: Emergency medical services (EMS) use of naloxone in the prehospital setting is indicated in patients who have significantly impaired breathing or level of consciousness when opioid intoxication is suspected. The present study characterised naloxone use in a nationwide sample of Aotearoa New Zealand road EMS patients to establish a baseline for surveillance of any changes in the future.
emergency medical services; prehospital; naloxone; opioid toxicity; paramedic