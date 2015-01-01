Abstract

Our minds frequently wander from a task at hand. This mind-wandering reflects fluctuations in our cognitive states. The phenomenon of perceptual rivalry, in which one of the mutually exclusive percepts automatically switches to an ambiguous sensory input, is also known as fluctuations in our perceptual states. There may be possible relationships between the mind-wandering and perceptual rivalry, given that physiological responses such as fluctuations in pupil diameter, which is an index of attentional/arousal states, are related to the occurrence of both phenomena. Here, we investigate possible relationships between mind-wandering and perceptual rivalry by combining experimental and questionnaire methods in an online research protocol. In Study 1, we found no statistically significant relationships between subjective mind-wandering tendencies measured by questionnaires and frequencies of perceptual rivalry for Necker-cube or structure-from-motion stimuli. Study 2 replicated the results of Study 1 and further confirmed no statistically significant relationships between behavioral measurements of mind-wandering tendencies estimated by sustained attention to response task and frequencies of perceptual rivalry. These findings suggest that mind-wandering and perceptual rivalry would be based on different mechanisms, possibly higher-level cognitive and lower-level perceptual ones.

