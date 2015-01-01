|
Citation
|
Garrett SL, Burnell K, Armstrong-Carter EL, Nelson BW, Prinstein MJ, Telzer EH. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38039087
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Psychosocial and bioregulatory pressures threaten sleep during adolescence. Although recent work suggests that the ubiquity of smartphone use throughout adolescence may also relate to poorer sleep outcomes, most existing research relies upon self-report and retrospective measures. This study drew upon objective measures of smartphone use and sleep at the hourly level to understand how smartphone use was associated with the duration of wake events during sleeping hours.
Language: en