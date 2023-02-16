|
Orduna-Hospital E, Safarian Baloujeh E, Navarro R, Sanchez-Cano A. J. Eye Mov. Res. 2023; 16(2).
(Copyright © 2023, Bern Open Publishing)
38035033
PURPOSE: To assess optical and motor changes associated with near vision reading under different controlled lighting conditions performed with two different types of electronic screens.
ambient lighting conditions; blinks; electronic reading devices; eye movement; eye tracking; fixations; reading; saccades