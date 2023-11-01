|
Rabelo-da-Ponte FD, Marchionatti LE, Watts D, Roza TH, Amoretti S, Barros FC, Wehrmeister FC, Gonçalves H, B Menezes AM, Kunz M, Kapczinski F, Passos IC. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 169: 160-165.
38039690
Mood disorders significantly impact global health, with MDD ranking as the second leading cause of disability in the United States and BD ranking 18th. Despite their prevalence and impact, the relationship between premorbid intelligence and the subsequent development of BD and MDD remains inconclusive. This study investigates the potential of premorbid Intelligence Quotient (IQ) and school failure frequency as risk factors for Bipolar Disorder (BD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in a birth cohort setting. We analyze data from the Pelotas population-based birth cohort study, comprising 3580 participants aged 22, who had no prior mood disorder diagnoses. Utilizing regression models and accounting for potential confounders, we assess the impact of IQ and school failure, measured at age 18, on the emergence of BD and MDD diagnoses at age 22, using individuals without mood disorders as comparators.
Cognition; Major depressive disorder; Bipolar disorder; Intellectual functioning; Intelligence quotient; School failure