Abstract

Depression and anxiety are two mental disorders prevailing among adolescents. However, issues regarding the trajectory of depression and anxiety are still controversial on both the disease and symptom dimensions. The novel method of network analysis was used to provide insight into the symptom dimension. 20,544 adolescents (female = 10,743, 52.3%) aged between 14 and 24 years (age (mean ± sd) = 16.9 ± 2.94) were divided into three subgroups according to age so that the course of depression and anxiety could be traced. Network analysis and the Bayesian network model were used in the current study. The results indicated that uncontrollable worry - excessive worry was the most significant edge for all adolescents, whereas concentration - motor had the highest edge weights for early adolescents, and anhedonia - energy was the most critical pairwise symptom for middle and late adolescents. Irritability can bridge anxiety and depression in the early and middle stages of adolescence, while suicide plays a bridging role in the early and late stages of adolescence. Restlessness and guilt can bridge anxiety and depression in middle- and late-stage adolescents, and feeling afraid plays a unique role in middle-stage adolescents. Except for sad mood, which can trigger middle adolescents' anxiety and depression, the other three subgroups were mainly triggered by nervousness. In addition, all results in our current study were shown to be stable and accurate. In treatment, targeting central and triggering symptoms at different stages of adolescence may be critical to alleviating the comorbidity of anxiety and depression.

