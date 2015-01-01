|
Citation
|
Halasi BD, Borsay B, Pórszász RK, Gergely PA. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 66: e102365.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38041907
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Various instruments, including glass fragments, can inflict sharp-force damage, resulting in injuries ranging from superficial wounds to life-threatening trauma. This case report explores the lethal consequences of a 78-year-old man accidentally sustaining a stabbed-incised wound after falling against an ordinary glass door, leading to fatal bleeding from the subclavian artery. CASE REPORT: The man's fall caused a sharp-edged glass fragment to penetrate his neck, resulting in a fatal outcome despite resuscitation attempts. AUTOPSY FINDINGS: The autopsy revealed a transected subclavian artery, additional injuries to the thorax. Notably, the type of glass used in construction played a crucial role in the severity of injuries, emphasizing the need for safety standards and awareness in architectural design.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Annealed glass; Glazed door; Lethal bleeding; Lethal injuries; Sharp-force trauma; Stabbed-incision injury; Subclavian artery