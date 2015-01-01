Abstract

BACKGROUND: Various instruments, including glass fragments, can inflict sharp-force damage, resulting in injuries ranging from superficial wounds to life-threatening trauma. This case report explores the lethal consequences of a 78-year-old man accidentally sustaining a stabbed-incised wound after falling against an ordinary glass door, leading to fatal bleeding from the subclavian artery. CASE REPORT: The man's fall caused a sharp-edged glass fragment to penetrate his neck, resulting in a fatal outcome despite resuscitation attempts. AUTOPSY FINDINGS: The autopsy revealed a transected subclavian artery, additional injuries to the thorax. Notably, the type of glass used in construction played a crucial role in the severity of injuries, emphasizing the need for safety standards and awareness in architectural design.



DISCUSSION: The discussion delves into the historical use of annealed glass in construction and the evolution of safety standards for architectural glazing materials. A comparison between annealed and tempered glass underscores the importance of the latter in preventing severe injuries. The prevalence of annealed glass in older constructions raises concerns, given its propensity to cause larger and more dangerous shards upon breakage. The report highlights cases of glass-related fatalities, emphasizing the unexpected dangers associated with glass-topped furniture.



CONCLUSIONS: Recommendations include the adoption of safety glass in new constructions, particularly in residences with elderly occupants, and the installation of night lights to mitigate the risk of injuries from glass and other furniture. The report contributes to enhancing understanding in forensic pathology, emphasizing the evolving role of glass in fatal incidents.

