Abstract

BACKGROUND & PURPOSE: Previous research has noted that Hispanic pre-adolescents may be at an increased probability for engagement in risk-taking behaviors. The purpose of this study was to explore parent-child communication among Hispanic parents and 4th-6th grade children related to substance use, puberty, sex, and social media use.



METHODS: A qualitative descriptive design was used to examine Hispanic parents'/caregivers' communication with their children about substance use behaviors, pubertal developments, engagement in sexual risk behaviors, and social media use. The study included two components: four focus groups consisting of 23 children; five focus groups and one interview consisting of 24 adults. All were conducted until data saturation was reached. Parents and pre-adolescents were interviewed separately. Interviews with parents and pre-adolescents were audio-recorded, transcribed verbatim, and analyzed using content analysis techniques.



RESULTS & CONCLUSION: The themes that emerged from the interviews were about children's feelings, parents' feelings, communication messages that children received from their parents, and information parents provided to their children during parent-child communication. The results indicate discrepancies between information that parents provided and information that the pre-adolescents reported. The results have implications for healthcare providers in that parents need to be better educated on communicating effectively with their pre-adolescents about risk-taking behaviors. Healthcare providers may help facilitate parent-child communication with Hispanic families. More research is needed to develop intervention programs for Hispanic parents to learn how to effectively communicate with their pre-adolescent children in a developmentally appropriate manner.

