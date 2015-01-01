Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Psychiatric disorders are increasing globally. Especially when these disorders affect working people, this places a financial burden on society due to long-term sick leave, the incapacity to work and the inability to earn and pay taxes. General practitioners (GPs) are often the first health professionals to be consulted by those suffering from mental health disorders. This study investigated the experiences of GPs regarding their patients with mental health disorders and identified factors that are important for a successful return to work.



METHODS: This qualitative study used semi-structured interviews to explore the opinions of GPs (n = 12) working in Munich, Germany, or its metropolitan area. The interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using the reflexive thematic analysis method.



RESULTS: GPs think of themselves as important players in the rehabilitation process of patients with mental health disorders. In their daily routine, they face many obstacles to ensure the best treatment and outcome for their patients. They also suffer from poor collaboration with other stakeholders, such as psychiatric hospitals, therapists or employers. They indicate that the mental health disorder of each patient is unique, including the barriers to and possibilities of a successful return to work. Additionally, the workplace appears to play a crucial role in the success rate of re-entry into work. It can exacerbate the course of mental health disorders or support recovery. Fear, shame and stigmatization of the patients are personal factors responsible for prolonged sick leave.



CONCLUSION: We conclude that GPs believe that they can have a major impact on the rehabilitation of patients with mental health disorders. As such, special focus should be placed on supporting them in this context.

