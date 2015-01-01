|
Citation
|
Geipel M, Pelizäus A, Hamann J. BMC Prim. Care 2023; 24(1): e261.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38042796
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Psychiatric disorders are increasing globally. Especially when these disorders affect working people, this places a financial burden on society due to long-term sick leave, the incapacity to work and the inability to earn and pay taxes. General practitioners (GPs) are often the first health professionals to be consulted by those suffering from mental health disorders. This study investigated the experiences of GPs regarding their patients with mental health disorders and identified factors that are important for a successful return to work.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Interview; Thematic analysis; General practitioner; Mental health disorder; Qualitative research; Return to work; Sick leave