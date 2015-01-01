|
Wang Y, Gao Y, Liu J, Bai R, Liu X. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e134.
38037149
BACKGROUND: Adolescent depression has grown to be a major social concern in China. During the coronavirus pandemic, the incidence of depression among Chinese adolescents increased substantially. More research is required to inform the prevention and intervention of adolescent depression in China. Depression is associated with Early Maladaptive Schemas (EMSs). Childhood abuse and neglect are distal antecedents of adolescent depression. It is not known how depression and EMSs interact in adolescence and how childhood abuse and neglect contribute to this relationship. This study aimed to examine the reciprocal relationships between depression and EMSs, as well as the long-term effects of childhood abuse and neglect on depression and EMSs during adolescence. The work also investigates gender differences in these mechanisms.
Language: en
Depression; Childhood abuse and neglect; Early adolescence; Early maladaptive schemas