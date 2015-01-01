Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To explore the differential diagnosis of posterior fossa transient ischemic attacks (TIA) associated with vertigo and/or imbalance.To review the contribution of cerebral small vessel (SVD) disease to balance dysfunction and dizziness in the elderly. MAIN FINDINGS: TIAs involving vestibular structures that mediate the vestibulo-ocular and vestibulospinal reflexes remain a diagnostic challenge because they overlap with causes of benign episodic vertigo. Here, we summarize the results of multidisciplinary specialty efforts to improve timely recognition and intervention of peripheral and central vestibular ischemia. More papers confirm that SVD is a major cause of gait disability, falls and cognitive disorder in the elderly. Recent work shows that early stages of SVD may also be responsible for dizziness in the elderly. The predominant location of the white matter changes, in the frontal deep white matter and genu of the corpus callosum, explains the association between cognitive and balance dysfunction in SVD related symptoms. SUMMARY: The evaluation of patients with intermittent vascular vertigo represent a major diagnostic challenge, recent reviews explore the ideal design approach for a multidisciplinary study to increase early recognition and intervention. Hemispheric white matter microvascular ischemia has been the subject of research progress - advanced stages are known to cause gait disorder and dementia but early stages are associated with "idiopathic" dizziness in the elderly.

Language: en