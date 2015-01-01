Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this research is to examine the levels of post-traumatic stress, coping with stress, and post-traumatic change in university students after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes in February 2023.



METHOD: The research is descriptive and relational. The sample of the study consists of 221 university students. Personal Information Form, Post-earthquake Trauma Level Determination Scale, Strategies for Coping with Earthquake Stress Scale, and Post-Traumatic Change Scale were used as data collection tools. Descriptive analyses (percentage, arithmetic mean), correlation analysis, and regression analysis were used in the analysis of the data.



RESULTS: It was determined that the students were highly traumatized after the earthquake, and post-traumatic stress symptoms were observed in a significant majority of the students. It was determined that the students used the post-earthquake coping strategies effectively. Post-traumatic change is positive. Inter-scale correlations are significant (P < 0.05). According to regression analysis, the level of post-earthquake trauma and the level of coping with earthquake stress are significant predictors of post-traumatic change. In addition, the damage to houses during the earthquake significantly affects the post-traumatic change.



CONCLUSIONS: We think that pre-planning the psychological support services, increasing social supports, and teaching methods of coping with stress that can be applied after disasters such as earthquakes will be effective in preventing post-traumatic problems in university students at risk after trauma. It is hoped that the findings of this study will assist researchers, practitioners, and policymakers in implementing effective strategies for post-disaster.

Language: en