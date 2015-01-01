Abstract

BACKGROUND: Co-use of alcohol and cannabis is highly prevalent and may be associated with negative outcomes. The intersection between alcohol and cannabis use remains poorly understood. The present study assessed this intersection and the moderating effects of sex on the daily levels of high-risk alcohol and cannabis co-use.



METHODS: A secondary analysis of an experimental pharmacology study specifically designed to recruit individuals using both alcohol and cannabis was conducted. Thirty-three non-treatment seeking subjects (19 M/14F) reporting high-risk levels of alcohol and cannabis use completed a 30-day Timeline Follow-back (TLFB) assessment for alcohol and cannabis use, resulting in a total of N = 990 observations. Logistic models tested the probability of same day cannabis use as predicted by alcohol use (any use, total drinking, and binge drinking), sex, and alcohol use by sex interactions.



RESULTS: Drinking any alcohol on a given day was associated with a significant increase in the likelihood of same-day cannabis use (b = 0.61, p = 0.001) as was amount of alcohol consumed on a given day (b = 0.083, p = 0.012). These relations were significantly moderated by sex (b = 1.58, p<0.001; b = 0.14, p = 0.044). Male-identifying individuals demonstrated an increased probability of concurrent cannabis use with any alcohol use on a given day, and this relationship increased linearly as the number of drinks consumed increased.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study investigated the patterns associated with co-using alcohol and cannabis in individuals reporting high-risk levels of both alcohol and cannabis use. The sex-dependent findings suggest that males are at higher risk for co-using alcohol and cannabis compared with females.

