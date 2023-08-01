Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to develop and validate the Knowledge of Suicide Scale (KSS), elaborated to assess adherence to myths about suicide.



METHODS: The KSS is a self-questionnaire including 22 statements relating to myths about suicide for which the respondent is asked to rate his degree of adherence on a scale ranging from 0 ("strongly disagree") to 10 ("completely agree"). Using the script concordance test scoring method, the respondents' scores were compared with those of experts to obtain, for each item, a score between 0 (maximum deviation with the experts) and 1 (minimum deviation with the experts). One thousand and thirty-five individuals (222 psychiatric interns, 332 medical interns in the first semester excluding psychiatry and 481 journalism students) were included.



RESULTS: According to the exploratory factor analysis, the KSS is a two-dimensional scale: the first subscale includes 15 items and the second seven items. The tool showed excellent face validity, correct convergent and divergent validities (multi-method multi-feature analyzes), and good internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha coefficient between 0.66 and 0.83 for scales and subscales). The KSS is moderately and negatively correlated with the Stigma of Suicide Scale (r=-0.3). It significantly discriminates groups with different expected levels of knowledge regarding suicide (P<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The KSS demonstrated good psychometric properties to measure adherence to myths about suicide. This tool could be useful in assessing the effectiveness of suicide prevention literacy improvement programs.

Language: en