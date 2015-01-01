Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depression affects adolescents worldwide and often predicts more serious disease manifestations in later lifetimes. Peer victimization or bullying, another form of child abuse, increases symptoms of depression. In this paper, the relationship between peer bullying and depression in adolescence was investigated.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Each adolescent who was admitted to the adolescent unit completed forms referred to as the 'Depression Scale For Children' and the 'Multidimensional Peer Victimization Scale'. Sociodemographic features and results of the scales' evaluation were studied. SPSS 16.0 program was used for statistical analysis. The p-value below 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: 239 adolescents, 120 of whom were male, were investigated. A positive relationship was determined among total and sub-scale scores of peer victimization-determining scale and depression scale scores. A negative relationship was determined between height, weight, age of the child, and sub-scale score of threat/intimidation. Both the total score of the peer victimization-determining scale and sub-scale scores of ridicule, open attack, and relational attack pertaining to patients with depression proved to be significantly higher than in those without depression.



CONCLUSIONS: The awareness of educators and parents, notably adolescents, must be raised in regard to peer victimization, and activities for increasing the communicative skills of adolescents and for allowing them to be able to express their emotions should also be performed. Identifying and preventing peer victimization, one of the causes of depression, and launching the treatment process for this are the first steps to be taken in terms of a healthy adulthood.

