Abstract

PURPOSE: This review sought to identify and integrate available evidence on various sources of Hispanic women's well-being following intimate partner violence (IPV).



METHODS: The review was conducted using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR). Four peer-reviewed databases were reviewed for studies published between 2007 and 2022. The inclusion criteria include being an original research, quantitative and/or qualitative data, Hispanic women as a separate group for analysis, well-being as an outcome variable (quantitative) or phenomenon of interest (qualitative), and published in English or Spanish.



RESULTS: A total of 2,292 records were identified, and nine articles were included in the final review.



FINDINGS revealed that ensuring safety and opportunities for women's children, separating from violent partners, and obtaining a job were related to increased well-being. Other findings revealed that peer support, self-empowerment, and leadership skills were associated with interpersonal, psychological, and community well-being, respectively. Economic and occupational well-being was linked to education and financial independence.



CONCLUSIONS: This scoping review advances the exploration of well-being among Hispanic women who have experienced IPV. This knowledge can be used to inform post-IPV support for Hispanic women and highlight areas for intervention development to promote well-being.

Language: en