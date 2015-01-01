Abstract

In cross-subject fall risk classification based on plantar pressure, a challenge is that data from different subjects have significant individual information. Thus, the models with insufficient generalization ability can't perform well on new subjects, which limits their application in daily life. To solve this problem, domain adaptation methods are applied to reduce the gap between source and target domain. However, these methods focus on the distribution of the source and the target domain, but ignore the potential correlation among multiple source subjects, which deteriorates domain adaptation performance. In this paper, we proposed a novel method named domain adaptation with subject fusion (SFDA) for fall risk assessment, greatly improving the cross-subject assessment ability. Specifically, SFDA synchronously carries out source target adaptation and multiple source subject fusion by domain adversarial module to reduce source-target gap and distribution distance within source subjects of same class. Consequently, target samples can learn more task-specific features from source subjects to improve the generalization ability. Experiment results show that SFDA achieved mean accuracy of 79.17 % and 73.66 % based on two backbones in a cross-subject classification manner, outperforming the state-of-the-art methods on continuous plantar pressure dataset. This study proves the effectiveness of SFDA and provides a novel tool for implementing cross-subject and few-gait fall risk assessment.

