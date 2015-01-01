Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) are a leading cause of traumatic death and injury. Police traffic stops (PTS) are a common approach to enforcing motor vehicle laws intended to prevent MVCs. However, it is unclear which types of PTS are most effective. This study examined the relationship of PTS subtypes among municipal police patrols on non-interstate roads and MVCs and MVC-related deaths.



METHODS: PTS subtype data were characterized from six North Carolina cities: Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem. The primary outcomes of this study were yearly non-interstate MVC and MVC-related death rates per 100 population. The data were analyzed as balanced time-series cross-sectional data. The statistical analysis accounted for time-dependent and city-dependent confounding. We used a two-way fixed effects model to analyze the relationship between PTS and MVC or MVC-related deaths. We also utilized the difference in difference (DID) analysis to analyze if the reduction of PTS following a 2012 policing administrative change in Fayetteville had an association with MVC or MVC-related deaths.



RESULTS: We found no significant overall association between non-interstate PTS and MVCs (Coeff: -0.00006; p = 0.43) or MVC-related deaths (Coeff: -0.00011; p = 0.15). Panel regression suggested no significant relationship between MVCs and MVC-related deaths and PTS related to driving while impaired (p = 0.36), safe movement violation (p = 0.43), or seatbelt violations (p = 0.17). However, speed limit violations (Coeff: -0.00025; p = 0.032) and stop-light/sign violations (Coeff: -0.00147; p = 0.017) related to PTS significantly reduced MVC-related deaths. The DID regression showed no significant impact on MVCs (p = 0.924) or MVC-related deaths (0.706) before and after the police reform period.



CONCLUSIONS: The evidence regarding the absence of an overall association and any association with most PTS subtypes suggest that PTS are not effective for MVC death prevention. Policymakers may proceed with exploring modifications to policing efforts without detriments to public safety as defined by MVC and MVC-related deaths. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Retrospective epidemiological study, level IV.

Language: en