Abstract

This perspective paper presents a discussion around the issues of sexual violence (SV) in rural and remote areas and the associated discourses of shame. The authors propose that shame of SV adds additional trauma to survivors, further impacting survivors' mental health which may be exacerbated in rural areas. Shame is a complex emotion that can result in increased feelings of guilt, humiliation, and embarrassment. Shame has been identified as an underlying risk factor and a mechanism for post-assault mental health problems. We propose it can be particularly pronounced for women subjected to sexual assault in rural or remote areas. This paper will explore the link between SV and shame, explain how shame attached to SV may be used as an informal social control mechanism for women, particularly in rural and remote areas, and discuss the role of health practitioners, particularly mental health nurses, who play a key role in supporting people impacted by SV. SV is an insidious social phenomenon that can have profound consequences for individuals, families, and communities. Addressing shame and stigma is a crucial component of supporting survivors of SV in rural and remote areas. There is a need for targeted community-led interventions and responsive support services to address the complex and multifaceted issues contributing to SV in rural and remote communities.

Language: en