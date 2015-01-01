|
Citation
|
Daugherty J, Waltzman D, Breiding M, Peterson A, Chen J, Xu L, Womack LS, Depadilla L, Watson K, Corrigan JD. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38039496
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Current methods used to measure incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) underestimate its true public health burden. The use of self-report surveys may be an approach to improve these estimates. An important step in public health surveillance is to define a public health problem using a case definition. The purpose of this article is to outline the process that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention undertook to refine a TBI case definition to be used in surveillance using a self-report survey. SETTING: Survey. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 10 030 adults participated via a random digit-dial telephone survey from September 2018 to September 2019. MAIN MEASURES: Respondents were asked whether they had sustained a hit to the head in the preceding 12 months and whether they experienced a series of 12 signs and symptoms as a result of this injury.
Language: en